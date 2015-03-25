UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 25 Australia's stock market ended flat on Wednesday as gains in bank stocks were offset by weakness in the resource sector.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.07 percent, or 4.2 points, at 5,973.3, continuing to stall just below the 6,000 level.
Two of the big four banks scaled all-time peaks. ANZ climbed as high as A$37.19 while Westpac Bank reached A$39.89. In contrast, miners were softer, with BHP Billiton slipping 0.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.2 percent, or 12.8 points, to finish at 5,857.8. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Alan Raybould)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February