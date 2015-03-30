(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 30 Australian shares fell sharply on Monday as resources stocks followed oil and metals prices lower, while Caltex Australia's stock slumped as U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp sold its entire stake at a discounted price.

Chevron's $3.7 billion sale of its half stake in the fuel firm was Australia's biggest block trade ever.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 1.25 percent or 73.8 points at 5846.1, its lowest close since March 18.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.6 percent or 33.0 points to finish the session at 5821.3.