SYDNEY, March 31 Australian shares are expected to rebound on Tuesday after losses in the previous session, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street although continued weakness in oil prices and falling metals and iron ore will weigh on sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent, a 53.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 1.25 percent at 5,846.1 on Monday, its lowest close since March 18. The index, down 1.4 percent in March so far, is set for its worst monthly performance since last November. It will also be its first monthly fall since, hurt by continuing volatility in key commodities such as iron ore and crude oil. Australian new home sales data and private sector credit due later in the day. Shares in law firm Slater & Gordon will be watched after it announced a deal to buy UK-based Quindell and is seeking to raise A$890 million in new equity to fund the acquisition. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)