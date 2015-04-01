(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 1 Australian shares fell on Wednesday as investors sold mining and energy stocks on the back of persistently weak commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent, or 30.7 points, to 5,860.8. Miner BHP Billiton slid 2.2 percent, while oil and gas producer Santos shed 2.9 percent.

The benchmark index had surged 8.9 percent in the first quarter, marking its biggest quarterly gain since the third quarter of 2009.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index managed to close a touch firmer at 5,835.6.