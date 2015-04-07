(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 7Australian shares pared early gains on Tuesday after investors were disappointed by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeping its cash rate unchanged at 2.25 percent.

Sentiment was still positive, with the the S&P/ASX 200 index closing up 0.46 percent as the RBA said it remained open to an easing, given falling export prices and a stubbornly high local dollar.

The benchmark settled 27.4 points higher at 5,926 in a second session of gains. It rose 0.7 percent on Thursday before the Friday through Monday Easter holiday. It has risen in six out of the last 10 sessions.

Tuesday's gains were led by financials, materials and energy shares while the consumer discretionary sector was the hardest hit.

Earlier in the day, the index rallied about 1.3 percent, posting its best performance in nearly three weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended 0.41 percent higher to finish the session at 5,855.44 points. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)