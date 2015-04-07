SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares are set for a cautious start on Wednesday following an uninspiring lead from Wall Street and just a day after the central bank disappointed some by not cutting interest rates. The local share price index futures edged up a mere 0.2 percent to 5,939.0, a 13.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch softer at 5,853.9 in early trade. U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, reversing course late in the session as strength in the dollar offset optimism about deal news. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)