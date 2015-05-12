(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Ian Chua and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 12 Australian shares rose on Tuesday with some of the major banks showing signs of life after a recent drubbing, while Qantas climbed to seven-year highs after issuing an upbeat outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.54 percent, or 30.5 points, at 5,655.7 by 0317 GMT. The benchmark index had closed lower in the past five sessions.

The big four banks were mostly higher led by a 1.1 percent rise in ANZ. Shares in the major banks took a battering in recent sessions on worries about their outlooks after some of them reported disappointing earnings.

"There has finally been a bit of buying and a bit of a bounce for the banks. It's good to see some support there," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG.

Qantas topped the leader board in early afternoon trade, climbing 8.7 percent to A$3.61 after CEO Alan Joyce gave an upbeat presentation on the company.

"His business turnaround strategy and his transformation strategy are working... he has got a story to sell," Evans added.

The airline also said it was well placed to resume paying dividends for the first time since 2009, the Australian Financial Review reported.

CSR was another standout performer, rising more than 7 percent after the construction material supplier reported a jump in full-year profit.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index edged up 0.1 percent, or 8.2 points, to 5,756.1 as gains in construction-related shares offset losses in utilities.

Fletcher Building, the country's largest listed company, rose 1.9 percent. The construction materials maker was boosted by gains in building shares in Australia, where it has significant exposure.

But Meridian Energy shed 2.7 percent ahead of a deadline on Friday for retail investors to pay the final instalment for shares sold under a "buy now, pay later" scheme.

Market participants said that while risks remained whether Meridian payments would be made, buyers for the relatively high-yielding stock would likely emerge after the deadline.

Meridian's losses weighed on other utilities, dragging Mighty River Power 1.2 percent lower. Vector Energy , Genesis Energy and Trustpower were each 0.3 percent lower. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)