SYDNEY, May 13 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, edging down after the market posted its first gain in a week in the previous session, as a weak Wall Street weighed on prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,655 points, a 19.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose for the first time in a week on Tuesday to close at 5,674 points. Australia's conservative government delivered budget proposals on Tuesday that were light on radical reform but heavy on pledges to return to surplus, playing it safe politically after the disastrous reaction to last year's budget. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.12 percent to 5,752.67 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)