UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 14 Australian shares ended 0.3 percent lower on Thursday as a galloping Australian dollar and renewed worries about global growth reduced the appeal of equities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 18.6 points to 5,696.5 at the close of trade. The index, however, was still on track for a weekly gain of 1 percent. If sustained, it would be the first increase in three weeks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.2 percent or 13.4 points to finish the session at 5,738.40. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February