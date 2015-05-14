SYDNEY, May 15 Australian shares are likely to have a strong start on Friday following Wall Street's record high finish after investors shifted their focus to possible upbeat sales for U.S. multinationals. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,723.0, a 26.5-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. The benchmark index eased 0.3 percent in the previous session but was still up 1 percent for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 4.8 points, to 5,743.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Chris Reese)