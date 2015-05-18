(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 18 Australian shares fell on Monday as BHP Billiton tumbled to reflect its new valuation after spinning off its non-core businesses and as investors sold bank stocks on concerns dividend growth may slow.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.3 percent or 76.3 points to close at 5,659.2, its lowest since May 11.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 12.3 points or 0.2 to finish the session at 5,772.7.