SYDNEY, May 20 Australian shares were set to open steady on Wednesday, after a mixed finish on Wall St and weaker iron ore prices, although signals the European Central Bank may accelerate its bond buying program may offer some support. The local share price index futures was almost unchanged at 5,622 points, a 6.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday to finish near three-month lows at 5,615.2 points. Australia consumer sentiment is due at 0030 GMT. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade to 5,736.2 points. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)