UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, May 22 Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, recouping more of the week's losses, after the S&P 500 on Wall Street rose to a record high on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay raising interest rates. The big miners should find support from firmer iron ore futures prices in China and a bounce in copper prices. Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,685.0, settling at a 22.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, after touching a near four-month low a day earlier. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 4.1 points to 5,773.4 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February