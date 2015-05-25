(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 25 Australian shares rose the most in a month on Monday, defying weaker U.S. markets, as investors took advantage of cheap bank stocks following months of selling and as a rebound in iron ore prices stoked demand for resource stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 56.8 points or 1 percent to 5,721.5 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day gain since April 24. The benchmark is down 4.5 percent from its 2015 peak on March 3.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 19.0 points or 0.3 percent to finish the session at 5,795.0. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)