SYDNEY, May 26 Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Tuesday, edging downward after posting its biggest one-day gain in a month in the previous session. Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,722.0, settling at a 0.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham)