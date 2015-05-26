SYDNEY, May 27 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a fall in offshore markets as concerns about a Greek debt default and an outlook for higher U.S. interest rates weighed on sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,748.0, a 25.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed at its highest in three weeks as a rebound in iron ore prices encouraged investors to buy battered resources stocks. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent, or 19.5 points, to 5,776.3 in early trade. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)