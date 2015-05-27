SYDNEY, May 28 Australian shares are set to edge higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street amid optimism that Greece may be able to avoid defaulting on its debt. Big miners may get some support after iron ore rose for a fourth session to its highest level since early March. The local share price index futures gained 11 points or 0.2 percent to 5,751.0 a 25.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 48.13 points or 0.8 percent in the previous session to 5,725.3. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 9 points or 0.2 percent to 5,766.6 in early trade. Australia's first-quarter business capital spending data due out at 0130 GMT will reveal spending plans for the fiscal year ahead. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)