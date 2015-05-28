SYDNEY, May 29 Australian shares are set to open with a softer tone on Friday, after Wall Street eased on concerns about Greece's debt talks and a steep fall in Chinese shares. Commodities stocks may get a boost as a weaker dollar helped copper and aluminium recover from recent losses, while iron ore prices held nearly steady after pushing back above $60 a tonne earlier in the week. Local share price index futures were flat at 5,729.0, a 16 point premium to the underlying S&P200 index. The benchmark slipped 12.17 points or 0.2 percent to 5,713.1 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 21.9 points or 0.4 percent to 5,800 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)