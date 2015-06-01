(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 1 Australian shares slipped 0.7 percent on Monday, hurt by concerns about economic growth in China, worries that Greece may not make a debt deadline and unimpressive economic data at home.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 41.8 points to 5,735.4 at the close of trade, pulling away from a three-week peak touched on Friday.

Losses were across all sectors with shares in mining and industrials among the hardest-hit.

New Zealand financial markets were shut for a public holiday. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)