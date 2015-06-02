(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 2 Australian shares fell the most in four weeks on Tuesday as tumbling commodity prices and the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision not to cut rates weighed on investors.

After opening slightly higher, the S&P/ASX 200 index soon changed course to close down 99.4 points or 1.7 percent at 5636.0, its biggest one-day decline since May 6.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent or 18.8 points to finish the session at 5863.7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)