SYDNEY, June 5 Australian shares fell to a four-month closing low on Friday and suffered their biggest weekly drop in three years as all the major banks erased this year's gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.1 percent, or 5.8 points, to 5,498.5. On the week, the benchmark index was down 4.8 percent, a magnitude not seen since 2012.

The "Big Four" banks are now in the red for the year, a dramatic turnaround from just two months ago when three of them were probing record highs. See

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index managed to recover from an early fall to close a touch firmer at 5,867.9. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)