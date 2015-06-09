(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 9 Australian shares fell to their lowest in four months on Tuesday, led by losses in the mining and financial sectors on worries about China's economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.5 percent to 5,471.3 to show a sixth consecutive session of losses. The benchmark has dropped more than 5 percent so far this month.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.4 percent or 23.7 points to finish the session at 5862.10. (Editing by Eric Meijer)