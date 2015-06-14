SYDNEY, June 15 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking a negative lead from Wall Street and after Greece's debt talks took a turn for the worse. Efforts on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, fuelling fears of a debt default and even an exit from the euro zone. Local share price index futures were already under pressure before the latest setback for Greece. They closed 0.1 percent lower at 5,528.0, a 17.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent, or 16.0 points, to 5,830.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)