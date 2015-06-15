SYDNEY, June 16 Australian stocks are set for a cautious start on Tuesday with the prospect of a Greek debt default keeping investors sidelined. Indicating a flat start for the market, local stock index futures eased 0.1 percent to 5,540.0, a 1.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Many investors are still clinging to the hope that a last minute solution will be found for cash-strapped Greece, a familiar theme in five years of crisis. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch softer at 5,818.5 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Chris Reese)