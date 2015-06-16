* U.S. Fed may delay rate rises

* Australia central bank may cut rates again if needed

* Greece's debt default looms (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 16 Australian shares rose on Tuesday as investors shook off concerns about Greece's looming debt default and bought bank stocks on hopes the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut rates for a third time this year.

Banks have been heavily sold in recent months on concerns that they will struggle to meet tough new capital requirements and that a lack of interest rate cuts will dampen their traditional appeal with yield-hungry investors.

However, newly published minutes from the RBA's meeting reaffirmed the central bank's stance that it would consider further cuts if needed. Bank stocks benefit from rate cuts because they lure more borrowers and make bonds less attractive by comparison.

"There's some expectations of possible further rate cuts," said Lonsec equities strategist Dani Moradi.

Investors likewise hope the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee will put off lifting rates at a meeting this week, following lacklustre economic data, added Moradi.

"We expect no change (to U.S interest rates) and that should be supportive of global equity markets as a whole," he said.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 16.7 points or 0.3 percent at 5,555.5 by 0242 GMT.

No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said it would raise up to A$700 million ($543.2 million) by selling down its stake in wealth management arm BT, another sign that banks are taking action to build cash reserves as required.

Westpac shares were up 1.3 percent, as were Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia was up 0.8 percent and National Australia Bank was 1 percent stronger.

Shares of insurer Insurance Australia Group jumped 5.2 percent after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a 3.7 percent stake.

Resources firms held steady despite declines in the prices of oil and key metals.

New Zealand stocks were marginally firmer with the benchmark NZX-50 index up 5 points to 5,824.62 supported by some strength among small and medium-cap stocks.

Most leading stocks were softer with investors seen cashing in on some recent gains amid uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's plans and the Greek debt crisis.

Among the bigger gains was chemicals manufacturer Nuplex , up 1.5 percent, and New Zealand Refining, gaining 2.3 percent to a three-month high.

Power companies Mighty River Power and Meridian , which offer solid yield returns, were almost 1 percent higher.

Agricultural services company PGG Wrightson was up 1 percent after raising its earnings outlook last week.

($1 = 1.2887 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)