SYDNEY, June 16 Australian shares pared intraday gains and ended slightly lower on Tuesday as concerns about a Greek debt default undercut hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may delay a rate hike.

After rising as much as 0.6 percent, the S&P/ASX 200 index retreated in the afternoon session to finish down 3.0 points or 0.1 percent at 5535.8.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 6.0 points or 0.1 percent to finish the session at 5813.9. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)