SYDNEY, June 17Australian shares are expected to bounce back on Wednesday, led by a rise on Wall Street, although weaker commodity prices and concerns around Greece could cap sharp gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent, a 37.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, its third straight day of declines. Woolworths will be in focus after the Australian supermarket company announced the retirement of Chief Executive Grant O'Brien after nearly four years at the helm. Commodities stocks will be watched after a drop in metal and iron ore prices overnight. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely changed at 5,816.39 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)