UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, June 23 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, following a positive lead from Wall Street and renewed hopes that Greece is moving in the right direction to avoid a default. Share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,576.0, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 5,784.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February