(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 25 Australian shares ended lower on Thursday, coming off a three-week peak set the previous day as investors turned cautious amid renewed worries about a Greek default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.0 percent, or 54.1 points, to 5,632.7, recoiling from a three-week high of 5,705.8 set in the previous session. It was market's first negative close this week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished 0.7 percent, or 42.2 points, lower at 5,733.3.

Without a deal by Saturday, endorsed by Greek lawmakers and a vote in the German parliament on Monday, Greece may not get the cash to meet Tuesday's deadline to repay 1.6 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund or be declared in default, potentially putting it on a path out of the eurozone. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)