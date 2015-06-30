(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 30 Australian shares rose 0.67 percent after slumping to five-month lows early on Tuesday as investors waited for developments in the possible Greek debt default and some buyers sought bargains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 36.513 points to 5459.000 at the close of trade. The index lost 5.5 percent in June, its biggest monthly decline since September. The benchmark fell 2.22 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.37 percent or 21.15 points to finish the session at 5,726.960. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)