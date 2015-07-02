(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 2 Australian shares rose 1.53 percent on Thursday on broad-based gains as investors remained calm about fears Greece would leave the Euro.

The S&P/ASX 200 index increased 84.136 points to 5,599.800 at the close of trade, its third day of gains. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.81 percent or 47.12 points to finish the session at 5,841.70. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Anand Basu)