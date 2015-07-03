(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Gyles Beckford and Ian Chua

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 3 Australian shares fell on Friday as investors scrambled to take some risk off the table ahead of a weekend referendum in Greece that could decide the country's future in the euro zone.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 1.3 percent, or 74.7 points, to 5,525.6 in early afternoon trade. On the week, it was 0.4 percent lower.

"There are multiple possibilities with what happens in Greece on Sunday and how that is interpreted by the EU. Holding risk come Monday morning is probably not something you want to be doing. I think a lot of people are showing just that today," said Evan Lucas, a market strategist at IG.

Greek citizens will vote on whether to accept austerity terms for continued international aid. This follows five months of acrimonious talks between Athens and its creditors.

A 'No' vote would entail risks for Greece's place in the euro zone and usher in a period of uncertainty for investors.

Falls were seen pretty much across the board. The big four local banks were all in the red, while mining giant BHP Billiton fell 2.0 percent.

For individual stocks activity click on

New Zealand stocks fared much better, with the benchmark NZX-50 share index a touch firmer at 5,842.5, having earlier reached a three-week high of 5,872.7.

Among the top 10 stocks, telecommunications company Spark was up 0.4 percent, while Auckland International Airport climbed 0.6 percent.

Online auction site Trade Me was the most heavily traded with a parcel of 11.2 million shares changing hands at NZ$3.40. The stock was last up 1.7 percent.

Outdoor clothing and equipment company Kathmandu, a takeover target, fell 1.2 percent on solid volumes as some analysts questioned how successful the bid might be.

Embattled children's clothing retailer Pumpkin Patch slumped 7.2 percent to a lifetime low as it cut its earnings forecast. (Editing by Alan Raybould)