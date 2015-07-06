* Australian shares drop for second day

By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 6 Australian shares slipped 1.12 percent on Monday as market uncertainty arising from the Greek public's rejection of austerity measures for a bailout created broad-based losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 62.091 points to 5,476.200 by 0153 GMT. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent on Friday.

"The no vote by the people of Greece was a bit of a surprise to the market and is seen as increasing the risks associated with Greece," said Ric Spooner, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets.

Greeks overwhelmingly rejected conditions of a rescue package from creditors on Sunday, throwing the future of the country's euro zone membership into further doubt and deepening a stand-off with lenders.

The materials and energy sectors led losses, weighed down by falling oil and iron ore prices. Mining company Rio Tinto Ltd lost 2.5 percent and BHP Billiton Ltd lost 2.3 percent.

Iron ore and coal explorer NSL Consolidated Ltd bucked the trend, soaring as high as 16.percent after receiving a purchase order from India's BMM Ispat.

Gold miners also gained as safe-haven bids pushed up gold prices with Newcrest Mining Ltd, Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining rising as much as 2.6 percent to 4.8 percent. {ID:nL3N0ZM180]

New Zealand stocks were knocked lower as investors turned cautious amid Greece's 'No' vote and apprehension about Chinese equity markets.

The benchmark NZX-50 index was down 0.8 percent at 5,795.99 after it had rebounded strongly last week.

Market leaders bore the brunt of the selling, with Fletcher Building falling 1.9 percent to its lowest since December 2012, Sky TV dropping 1.7 percent, casino operator Sky City easing 1.4 percent, and telecommunications company Spark down 0.9 percent.

Retailing stocks were notable losers with Briscoe Group declining 1.8 percent with its takeover target Kathmandu down 2.3 percent as questions were raised about the chances of success for the bid.

Most of the gains were modest and confined mainly to small-cap stocks. Oil refinery operator NZ Refining at one stage was up 3 percent to a near three-and-a-half year high before trimming its gains.

