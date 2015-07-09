UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 10 Australian shares are likely to see another volatile day of trading as investors wait to see whether China can halt a savage equity selloff and Greece can strike a fresh bailout deal with Europe. China domestic stocks bounced 6 percent on Thursday after a series of measures by Beijing aimed at curtailing selling added support, but the key markets are still down a third from two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Greece raised new hopes that it can avert bankruptcy, sending a fresh bailout proposal to Europe. Resources stocks could get a boost after the iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded about 10 percent overnight, although it remains at half its level of a year ago. The Australian share price index futures was down 21 points at 5387, an 84-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Thursday, the benchmark dropped as much as 2 percent before closing up 1.5 points at 5,471. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 15.5 points or 0.3 percent to 5752.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February