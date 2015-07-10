(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 10 Australian shares ended 0.4 percent higher on Friday led by metals and banks, as gains on China's stock market encouraged buyers although late selling in some stocks ahead of a crucial weekend for the Greek debt crisis prevented a stronger rally..

Greece offered new reform proposals to creditors, spurring hopes of a cash-for-reform deal at a weekend summit of European leaders.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 21.02 points to 5,492.0 at the close of trade. After slipping to its lowest levels since January, the benchmark barely changed on Thursday.

Despite Friday's gains, the market ended the week down 0.84 percent, its third consecutive week of losses.

New Zealand's benchmark .NZX 50 index 0.2 percent or 12.1 points to finish the session at 5,725.3. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)