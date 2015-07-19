SYDNEY, July 20 Australian shares are set for a shaky start on Monday, with resources stocks possibly coming under pressure from weaker commodities prices. Gold fell to a five-year low and copper ended down more than 1 percent on Friday. The local share price index futures slipped 1-point to 5,612.0, a 58.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat at 5,670.1 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 12.1 points or 0.2 percent to 5,841.6 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)