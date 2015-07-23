(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 23 Australian shares slipped 0.43 percent on Thursday, dragged down by falling global commodity prices, which created losses in the materials sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 24.269 points to close at 5590.300. The benchmark dipped 1.61 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.45 percent or 26.45 points to finish the session at 5,901.300. (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)