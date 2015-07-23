SYDNEY, July 24 Australian shares are expected to fall on Friday, following declines on major global equities markets while weaker metals and oil prices subdue investor sentiment. Better than expected U.S. unemployment figures may limit the decline, however, as economists seize on the data as a sign the country's economy is improving. The listing debut of fruit and vegetable supplier Costa Group Holdings may give the broader market direction after raising A$550 million ($405 million) in the country's second largest initial public offering of the year. The local share price index futures were down 19.0 points at 5514.0, a discount of 76.3 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 24.3 points to 5590.3 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat, down 2.0 points or 0.03 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on ($1=1.3592 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)