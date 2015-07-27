(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 27 Australian shares edged up 0.4 percent after a choppy session on Monday, supported by gains in property stocks and banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 23.8 points at 5,589.9. The benchmark ended 0.4 percent lower on Friday at 5,566.10.

The index, which last week had its biggest fall since June 8-12, remains on track to post a monthly gain in July after falling each month since March.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.37 percent or 22.1 points to finish the session at 5,872.1. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Kim Coghill)