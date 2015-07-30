(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 30 Australian shares had a second straight day of solid gains on Thursday, as rising iron ore prices and stabilising Chinese equity markets lifted investor confidence.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.81 percent or 45.343 points to 5,669.500 at the close of trade. On Wednesday, the benchmark gained 0.7 percent to close at 5,624.2.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.36 percent or 21.08 points to finish the session at 5,891.850. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)