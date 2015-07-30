SYDNEY, July 31 Australian shares are set to have a cautious start on Friday as falling commodity prices and jitters about China after its stock market retreated could dampen sentiment. Local share price index futures were up 0.2 percent or 9 points, but that was a 46.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index. The benchmark touched a one-week peak on Thursday to end the session with a second straight day of solid gains. Atlas Iron, Australia's fourth-biggest iron ore miner, is due to release its fourth quarter production report. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,898.31 in early trade. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)