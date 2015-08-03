(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 3 Australian shares lost 0.35 percent on Monday as a private survey showed weaker-than-expected factory activity in the country's largest trading partner, China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 19.864 points to 5679.300 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.52 percent on Friday, and in July notched its first monthly gain since February.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.62 percent or 36.89 points to finish the session at 5,957.850. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)