SYDNEY, Aug 11 Australian shares are likely to have a firm start on Tuesday, taking the lead from a rally on Wall Street on rising commodity shares and news of a mega deal by Berkshire. Australia's share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,481, a 28.2-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Monday. The benchmark gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. Cochlear, Transurban and Wotif are due to release earnings on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady at 5,865.5 in early trade. The index closed a touch lower on Monday. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)