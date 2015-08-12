(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 12 Australian shares slumped to a seven-month low on Wednesday as key trading partner China devalued its currency and a reduced forecast for metals prices dragged down resources stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.7 percent or 91.1 points to 5382.1, its lowest close since Jan. 20. The benchmark has fallen 5 percent so far this month.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 1.1 percent or 65.1 points to finish the session at 5757.2. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sunil Nair)