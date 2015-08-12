SYDNEY, Aug 13 Australian shares are likely to start lower again on Thursday as investors worry over China's devaluation of its yuan currency. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 60.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday to close at its lowest in seven months. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.18 percent to 5,746.840 in early trade. (Editing by G Crosse)