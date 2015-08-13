* Gains led by banks, precious metals

By Pauline Askin and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 13 Australian shares recovered from two days of losses to rise 0.6 percent on Thursday after China's central bank said there was no basis for further depreciation in the yuan, sending banks and gold stocks higher.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said that the country's strong economic environment, sustained trade surplus, sound fiscal position and deep foreign exchange reserves provide "strong support" to the exchange rate.

Australian shares fell 2.3 percent in the last two days on worries China may be in worse shape than had been believed following a surprise move to devalue the yuan for the second consecutive day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 30.3 points to 5,412 by 0330 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday to close at its lowest level in seven months.

"The market is just a little bit comforted by the fact that the size of the (yuan) devaluation today was a little lower at about 1.1 percent," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Australia is China's No.1 trading partner.

Investors turned to banks for yield after shares fell 14-21 percent from their 2015 highs. Westpac rose 1.4 points while ANZ and National Australia Bank rose 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Top-listed wealth manager AMP rose 1.4 percent after Morningstar upgraded its rating on the stock.

Gold miners joined the party with Newcrest up 4.5 percent, hitting a two-week high.

Crown Resorts, Australia's biggest casino company, fell 2.7 percent after reporting a 41.3 percent fall in full-year net profit.

Australia's Sirtex Medical Ltd rose to a five-month high after posting a 69 percent jump in annual net profit.

New Zealand stocks fell for a sixth consecutive session with the benchmark NZX50 share index down 0.2 percent to 5,743.42, a one-month low.

Investors were still wary about China's currency policies, but took some comfort from signs the sharp slide in the yuan had slowed.

Telecommunications company Spark fell 1.8 percent to its lowest since late May, and casino operator Sky City was down another 1.4 percent as investors remained unimpressed by the company's earnings on Wednesday.

Offsetting some of the weakness was a 1.5 percent rise in accounting software company Xero, which said it now had 400,000 subscribers in New Zealand and Australia.

Fruit grower Scales Corp was up 1.5 percent as it upgraded its earnings forecasts. (Reporting by Pauline Askin and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)