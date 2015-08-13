SYDNEY, Aug 14 Australian shares are set to open steady on Friday, in line with a flat close on Wall Street, while markets steadied as China reassured investors there was no reason for further currency devaluation. Oil prices slumped on supply concerns, but iron ore prices were supported by hopes of increased Chinese steel exports and a port disruption. Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 7.0 points to 5,310.0, a 77.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 5.8 points on Thursday to close at 5,387.9. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 18.9 points or 0.3 percent in early trade. The Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher Kent will speak on 'Recent Labour Market Developments' in Brisbane on Friday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)