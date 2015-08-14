(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 14 Australian shares edged down 0.58 percent on Friday as gold and energy stocks took a beating and as investors took profits before the weekend.

The energy sector fell 3.2 percent to a near 10-year low as global oil prices fell sharply.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 31.368 points to 5356.500 by the close of trade. The benchmark hit its lowest level since January in afternoon trading and had its second straight week of losses, falling 2.2 percent on the week. Australian shares ended up slightly 0.1 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.72 percent or 41.24 points to finish the session at 5,696.450.