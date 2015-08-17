(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 17 Australian shares ended the session 0.2 percent higher on Monday, underpinned by gains in the healthcare and utilities sectors although weak energy stocks capped the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.16 points to 5,367.7, but was still close to a seven-month trough touched on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 30.9 points to finish the session at 5,727.42. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)