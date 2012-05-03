MELBOURNE, May 3 Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday in cautious and mixed trade, with falls in Rio Tinto and ANZ countering gains in Westpac Banking Corp after a record profit.

Global investors await the U.S. governments payrolls report on Friday after disappointing hiring data for April.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 7 points to 4,429, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to a 9-month high on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent to 3,576.7.

Rio fell 1.1 percent, ANZ fell 0.7 percent and Westpac rose 1 percent after its first-half cash profit of A$3.195 billion ($3.29 billion) beat average forecasts for A$3.120 billion. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)